Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,496 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 725% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,757 put options.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.85. 561,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,499. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
