Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,496 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 725% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,757 put options.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.85. 561,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,499. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.