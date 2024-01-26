Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head to Head Analysis

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Hut 8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $64.21 million 9.61 $15.54 million $1.54 10.81 Hut 8 $115.90 million 2.86 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.72

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hut 8 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Hut 8 has a consensus target price of $7.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Hut 8.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 32.94% 10.73% 4.84% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Hut 8 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

