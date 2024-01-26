HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.26. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 41,742 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Stock Down 4.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,266,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.