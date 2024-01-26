IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 941.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,514,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,508,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,177,671. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

IGEN Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.