Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 36,736 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

