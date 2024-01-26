IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,560.55

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,560.55 ($19.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,659 ($21.08). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,648 ($20.94), with a volume of 548,164 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.51) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get IMI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMI

IMI Stock Performance

IMI Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,560.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,772.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.