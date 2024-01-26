Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 22.50

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Impellam Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of LON:IPEL opened at GBX 848.30 ($10.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 779.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 714.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Impellam Group has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.37) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £377.83 million, a PE ratio of 2,471.43 and a beta of 0.39.
About Impellam Group
