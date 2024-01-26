Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBTX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

