Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Trading Down 2.7%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 951,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.