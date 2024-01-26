InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading 0.6% Higher

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.45. 10,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Get InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 1.22% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.