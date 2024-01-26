Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,049,829.74 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,198,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,673,012.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
BCAT stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
