Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,049,829.74 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,198,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,673,012.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

