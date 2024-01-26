Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 140,942 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,933,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,145,112.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

