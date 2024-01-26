Insider Buying: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Purchases C$196,350.00 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Scott Hanf bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$196,350.00.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$39.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3287172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 83.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CU. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

