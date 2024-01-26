Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases 1,580 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).
Centrica Stock Down 0.1 %
LON CNA opened at GBX 144.25 ($1.83) on Friday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.