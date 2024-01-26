Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases 1,580 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).

Centrica Stock Down 0.1 %

LON CNA opened at GBX 144.25 ($1.83) on Friday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.99).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

