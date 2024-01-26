Insider Buying: Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Insider Acquires 1,526 Shares of Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,526 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.38 ($3,160.58).

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:EGL opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.87. The company has a market capitalization of £190.28 million, a PE ratio of -16,500.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a 1-year low of GBX 144.23 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 224 ($2.85).

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra’s payout ratio is presently -80,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

