Insider Selling: Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $121,116.92 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 6th, Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 7,449 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $89,611.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $65,472.38.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $7.57 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Aura Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 296.5% in the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 1,163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 869,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $7,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 255.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 738,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 40.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

