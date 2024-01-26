Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Sells 22,907,815 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cd&R Investment Associates X, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36.

On Monday, December 11th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,850,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $86,754,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $673,507,160.32.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. 615,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,100. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

