Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $200,548.68 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.