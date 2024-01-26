Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 7,268 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$39,101.84.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

KNT has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cormark cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

