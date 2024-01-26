Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $133.60.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,661 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

