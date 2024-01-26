Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $133.60.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
