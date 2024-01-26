Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $1,740,000.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $436.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $440.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

