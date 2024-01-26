Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$273,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$273,000.00.
Derick Nathan Czember also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$80,869.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$196,350.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PEY stock opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
