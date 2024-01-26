Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$273,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$273,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$80,869.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$196,350.00.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

PEY has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.23.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

