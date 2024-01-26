Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 7,674 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Q2 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

About Q2

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

