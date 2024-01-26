Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 7,674 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Q2 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

