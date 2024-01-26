Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $4,122,260.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42.

On Friday, December 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,290.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $279.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.10 and a fifty-two week high of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $270.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

