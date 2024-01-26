Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $165,100.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,460.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $31.80 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 11.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xometry by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.