Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.72.

Shares of INTC traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,939,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,714,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of -109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

