Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Intel Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,939,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,714,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

