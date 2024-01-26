Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.24 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Intel Trading Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,434,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,991,090. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

