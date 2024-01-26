Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.1 %

IPAR opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $111.19 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,100,490. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

