Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,695 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,430 shares of company stock worth $15,009,355. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.46 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

