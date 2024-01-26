International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Up 4.1 %

IP opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

