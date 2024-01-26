Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of IPI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 291.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

