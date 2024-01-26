InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 26,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

