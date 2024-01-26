Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.43 and last traded at $65.06. Approximately 12,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 13,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $258.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

