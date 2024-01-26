Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 168.04 ($2.14). Approximately 122,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 251,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.14).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market cap of £300.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.65 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

