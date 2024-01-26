Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.56

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 8166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $628.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
