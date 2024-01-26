Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 135.7% in January

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PFM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 11,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,788. The stock has a market cap of $628.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

