Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 425,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

