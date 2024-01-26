Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

