Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

