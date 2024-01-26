Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
