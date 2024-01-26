Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.80% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

IUS stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $296.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

