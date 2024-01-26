Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -201.38 and a beta of 0.93. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

