iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 147,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

