iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.25. 2,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

