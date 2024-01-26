iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 47.9% in January

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,599,000 after buying an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after buying an additional 154,624 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,977,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

