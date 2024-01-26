iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.49

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.49 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 24397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.