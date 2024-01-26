Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after buying an additional 5,103,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,983 shares during the period.

ITUB stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

