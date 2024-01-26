James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $35.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

JHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JHX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,195,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.