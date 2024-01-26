Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 109841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,841 shares of company stock worth $10,199,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.