Jayshree Ullal Sells 8,002 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $264.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $270.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

